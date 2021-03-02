ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

ISS A/S stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISSDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Danske cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ISS A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

