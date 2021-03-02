iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.57

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 2968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

