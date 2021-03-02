ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Quiet Period Will End on March 9th

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 9th. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 21,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

