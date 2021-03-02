ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,901.67

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $134,901.67 and approximately $26.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

