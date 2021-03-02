ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $135,497.90 and $26.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

