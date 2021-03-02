ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.21

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 38373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.
The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
