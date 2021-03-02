ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.21

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 38373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

