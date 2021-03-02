ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.70

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and traded as high as $62.21. ITOCHU shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 39,525 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.