ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.70

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and traded as high as $62.21. ITOCHU shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 39,525 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
