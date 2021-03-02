J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Up 6%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 603,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 601,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.