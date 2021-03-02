J Landis Martin Purchases 500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Landis Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Landis Martin purchased 100 shares of Crown Castle International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,702.00.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,594. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.