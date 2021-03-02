James P. Oneill Sells 14,891 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HMHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 1,792,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

