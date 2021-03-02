Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

