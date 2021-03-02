Jarvis+ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,958.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $690,996.79 and approximately $163,958.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

