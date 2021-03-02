Jay Lichter Sells 173,700 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $496,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

