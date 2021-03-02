JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,194 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 290.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

