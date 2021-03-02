JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

