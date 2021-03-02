Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €66.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Shares of BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

