Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €66.00 Price Target

Mar 2nd, 2021


Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Shares of BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.16.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

