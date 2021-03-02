Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 198,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,027,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

