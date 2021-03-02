Jefferies Financial Group Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.