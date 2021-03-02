Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $339,757.42 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 156.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $339,757.42 and approximately $881,068.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

