JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 721.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.98% of JFrog worth $165,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FROG opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last three months.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.