JMP Securities Raises Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $775.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Y has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:Y traded down $10.23 on Tuesday, reaching $642.28. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,228. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.31. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $727.81.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

