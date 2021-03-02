Jobchain Hits Market Cap of $5.64 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.64 million and $161,339.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,186,216,270 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

