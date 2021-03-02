John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.34% of John Bean Technologies worth $120,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

JBT stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

