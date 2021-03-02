Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

