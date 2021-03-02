Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.37

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 1896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Several research firms have commented on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

