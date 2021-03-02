Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,675. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

