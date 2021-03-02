Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 232.7% in February

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

JRNGF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

