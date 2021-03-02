JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of ARSSF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. Assura has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.