JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,544. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $732.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 812,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

