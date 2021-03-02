JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Overweight

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

KRYAY stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

