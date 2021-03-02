JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Overweight

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

ST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 1,085,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,631. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

