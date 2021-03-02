JulSwap Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and $6.23 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

