Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.96% of Juniper Networks worth $145,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

