Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 31,905 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. 45,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

