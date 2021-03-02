Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 41,745 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.50. 170,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.35 and a 200-day moving average of $532.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

