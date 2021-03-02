Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

