Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Teradyne worth $49,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Shares of TER traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

