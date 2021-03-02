Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $56.19 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,060 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

