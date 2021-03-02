Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $89.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,041.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,443 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

