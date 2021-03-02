Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 146,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.