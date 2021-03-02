Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 231.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,965 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 577,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.