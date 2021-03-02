Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $35.85 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 581,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 827,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,192,221. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.