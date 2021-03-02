Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,968 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $5.56 on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.