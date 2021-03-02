Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 272,944 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,944 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 619,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,710,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.