Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 114,936 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,936 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. 51,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

