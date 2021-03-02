Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 186,666 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,666 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $359.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

