Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 308,256 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,256 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Vistra worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 538.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 593,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vistra by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vistra by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 270,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 97,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,918. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

