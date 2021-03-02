Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $702.94. The company had a trading volume of 669,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $674.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.