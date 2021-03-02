Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.6% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 54,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $2,080.80. 27,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,961.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,726.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

