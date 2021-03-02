Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 65,674 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,674 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

